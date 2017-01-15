ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced to launch a nationwide drive to raise awareness among the masses of their fundamental and constitutional rights.

PTI chief Imran Khan has approved the campaign titled “Haq Ki Baat Sab Kay Sath” and senior party leader Andleeb Abbas and her team had been given the task to make the drive home, said a statement issued by the party’s Central Media Department. In addition, the PTI has also decided to carry out the drive in major countries to create awareness among overseas Pakistanis. The PTI has decided to “expose government’s unconstitutional and anti-democratic measures” and a documentary film has been made to make it public, the statement said.

Separately, the PTI has decided to escalate its public campaign on the Panama leaks issue besides putting pressure on the PML-N in the court, a separate statement of the PTI’s media department said.

In this regard, the PTI has announced four public gatherings within 30 days. The PTI chief will address these public gatherings in DG Khan, Kasur and Sahiwal on January 15, 22 and 29 respectively.

PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen in a statement said that the PTI will further intensify its public campaign after Sahiwal gathering.

“The future will be of Pakistan and its 18 million people and the PML-N has no right to lead such a great nation,” he said. He said that the fresh BBC report about offshore flats of the PM and his family has revealed their realness and the PM has no reason to cling to power. According to the nation’s aspirations, accountability was the last and only option, he said.