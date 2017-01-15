SIALKOT/Sambrial/Sheikhupura/-SAHIWAL/KHANEWAL/LAYYAH/- Bhalwal/KASUR/TT SINGH/- GUJRANWALA- The annual elections of District Bar and Tehsil Bar Association were held almost across Punjab province, which, with some exceptions, remained peaceful and there was no any unpleasant incidents.

The police have adopted foolproof security arrangements for the elections.

In Sialkot, the polling for annual elections of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) and the Tehsil Bars Associations of Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Zafarwal and Shakargarh was held here in a peaceful manner.

In Sialkot, senior lawyer Ahmed Mehmood was already elected unopposed as vice president and Aman Ullah Bhatti as joint secretary of the Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA).

In Sambrial, the Tehsil Bar Association elected new office bearers during annual elections held here on Saturday. According to results, Amjad Khan was elected as new president of the bar for 2017-2018 by defeating Liaqat Ali Pannu by 7 votes. Akram Qazi won the Finance Secretary seat.

Shahzad Ahmed Butt was already elected unopposed as Vice President, Ayyaz Ahmed Butt as the secretary, Muhammad Muiz Anwar as the joint secretary, Rao Mukhtar as library secretary and ten other lawyers was elected as the members of the TBA Executive Committee.

In Sheikhupura, Mian Saeed was elected as president of the District Bar Association in the annual election, defeating Rana Zahid Mehmood while Mian Liaqat Ali has already elected unopposed as general secretary.

In Nankana District Bar Association election, Rai Akram Bhatti was elected as president and Rai Qasim Mushtaq Kharal as general secretary.

In Sahiwal, the District Bar Association elected new office bearers in the annual election on Saturday. The newly-elected office bearers are: Ch Muhammad Anwar elected as president, Malik Razaq Dhakko Vice President, Ch Usman Ali General Secretary, Zubair Khan Niazi Joint Secretary, Peer Atteeq as library secretary and Mazhar Fareed was elected as finance secretary unopposed.

In Khanewal, the Lawyers Grand Alliance won all seats of the District Bar Association in the annual elections held here on Saturday. The newly-elected office bearers are: Ch Umer Cheema president, Raja Sohail Zafar general secretary, Rana Ziaur Rehman Arif vice president, Sajid Mehmood Chohan joint secretary, Mian Tahir Mehmood finance secretary and Rao Aamir Nadeem was elected as library secretary.

In Layyah, in the annual election of District Bar Association, Maher Ahmad Ali Wandar was elected as president while Ishfaq Langha elected as the new general secretary of the bar. On winning election, supporter of winning candidates beats drum and distributed sweets.

Talking to The Nation, newly-elected President Maher Ahmad Ali Wandar said that he would fulfil all commitments made with lawyers. In the Tehsil Bar Association Choubara, Ghulam Shabeer Bapi was elected as president in the annual election.

In Tehsil Bar Association Karor, Raja Fiaz Shukhara was elected as president with 52 votes while his rival Rauf Gujjar got 50 votes. On the slot of general sectary, Sardar Shahabudin Khan Sehar was elected with 75votes.

In Toba Tek Singh, the Ittehad group won the District Bar Association annual election held on Saturday. The elected office bearers are: Chaudhry Irshad Ahmad (president), Syed Abbas Hussain (vice president), Mubasher Ali Dogar (general secretary), Shahid Mahmood (joint secretary), Sardar Ajaib Khan (finance secretary) and Najamul Hassan (librarian).

The newly-elected executive committee members are: Abdul Sattar Maqsood, Imran Deo, Rana Abdul Majid, Mian Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Umer Bashir, Zeeshan Sidhu, Rana Izharul Haq, Ahmad Zeshan, Raza Shahid and Mian Muhammad Nasir.

In the Gojra Tehsil Bar Association annual election, Ijaz Akhtar Kahuja was elected as president, Malik Muhammad Sharif as vice president, Waqas Khan Mahuta as general secretary, Ms Shazia Yasmin as joint secretary and Ijaz Ahmad Raju was elected as Auditor.

In Bhalwal, the election of Tehsil Bar Association was held under the supervision of an election committee headed by senior lawyers and the new office bearers were elected for the bar.

Khalid Khan was elected as the president after a close contest with Ishfaq Sagheer Gujjar and Tahir Khalil Gondol after securing 1,35 votes against his opponents’ 119 and 29 respectively.

Waseem Khokher was elected general Secretary and bagged 222 votes against 63 votes of Azhar Mehmood.

Mian Khalid Arain was elected Vice president with 148 votes. Sonia Mehfooz was elected Joint Secretary, Meher Qaiser Shahzad was elected finance secretary and Javed Kamboh was elected audit secretary unopposed. A total of 11 members including Saeed Amjad Paracha were elected as executive bar members unopposed.

GUJRANWALA,

Nasr Ullah Gill was elected as new president of District Bar Association with 780 votes while his rivals Ilyas Hussain Rehan secured 684 and Mian Muhammad Tariq obtained 398 votes.

According to results of the annual election, Hafiz Munir Ahmed Mug got 997 votes and was elected as senior vice president while rival Zia Rasool obtained 808. Similarly, Rauf Ahmed Chohan won the vice president seat, securing 951 votes. On General Secretary seat, Rana Sar Buland Khan was declared successful with 674 votes. A total 1,862 voters, out of 2,154 cast votes in District Bar Association election 2017-18. The polling started at 8:30am and continued till 5pm. It is the first time in the bar history that voting was carried out through biometric system.

In Kasur, the Ittefaq Group panel won annual elections of the District Bar Association here on Saturday.

According to results, Riaz Ahmed Khan of Ittefaq Group defeated his opponent Mehr Saleem, who was contesting election from the platform of Ittehad Group.

The other elected candidates are: Shehbaz Ali Khan as vice president, Mian Munawar Hayat as general secretary and Junaid Iqbal as joint secretary.

The elections were conducted under the auspices of Punjab Bar Council.