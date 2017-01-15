SARGODHA -An attempt to rape a woman lawyer was foiled here amidst the hustle and bustle of annual election of the District Bar Association.
According to police, the incident occurred at district courts where polling for the election was going on. An accused identified as Irfan alias Sunny allegedly attempted to rape a female lawyer in a chamber. However, the attempt was foiled. The Cantt Police have launched investigation into the incident.
