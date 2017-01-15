CHINIOT/SHEIKHUPURA-Two dacoits were killed separate shootouts with police occurred in different areas here on Saturday.

According to Chiniot police, a dacoit was killed allegedly by his ‘accomplices’ during a shootout with police in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the Muhammad Wala Police, a police team was on routine patrol in Mauza Haji Usman when they spotted ‘some dacoits’ snatched a motorcycle and cash amounting to Rs28,700 at gunpoint from Shah Zeb, Muhammad Ali and Amir Altaf.

The police signalled the dacoits to stop but the outlaws resorted to firing on the cops. The police retaliated with firing and a shootout ensued which lasted for some 30 minutes.

In the crossfire, one of the dacoits was killed allegedly with the fires of his accomplices who fled the scene. The dead dacoit was later identified as Munawar, son of Murtaza, resident of Lalian Town. A 44-bore rifle with 29 cartridges was recovered from the scene. The Muhammad Wala Police have registered a case against unidentified dacoits and started searching for the fleeing dacoits.

In Sheikhupura, the A-Division Police claimed to have shot dead an outlaw in a shootout in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police, the fugitive Mehmood alias Moodhi had been involved in dozens of cases of heinous crime, but had gone into hiding. The police got a tip-off that the fugitive was coming to see his colleague on Ghang Road locality. Following information rushed to the spot and besieged a hideout, at which the outlaws started indiscriminate firing on police. The police retaliated and in the crossfire, Moodhi was killed. The police said that Moodhi was wanted in various cases registered at different police stations across Sheikhupura district. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased denied the police claim and said that Moodhi had been killed in a staged shootout as he was in police custody. Further investigation is underway.

Resistance costs woman her life



TOBA TEK SINGH-Three dacoits allegedly gunned down a 30-year-old woman when she resisted a snatching attempt here on Toba-Kikha Road Saturday evening.

The police said that Muhammad Asif, resident of Chak 296/GB and along with his wife Azra Parveen was on the way back home from Chak 320/GB (Pirmahal) on a motorcycle. As they reached near Chak 346/GB, three men intercepted them at gunpoint. The outlaws attempted to snatch golden ornaments from the woman but she put up resistance. At which the outlaws fired gunshots, killing Azra Parveen on the spot.