PESHAWAR - At least two labourers died after a blast at a marble mine in district Buner on Saturday.

According to details, labourers were busy in their work inside a marble mine situated at Bazargai area, when it collapsed suddenly due to a blast inside.

Resultantly, two labourers identified as Saleh Khan and Rehan-ud-Din, residents of Khyber Agency, died in the incident, locals said. Police confirmed the death of two mine workers and said their dead bodies had been dispatched to their hometowns.

There are dozens of marble mines in district Buner, however, no safety measures are reportedly being adopted by the mine workers while working inside these mines putting their lives at stake.