KHYBER AGENCY - Two infants died of severe cold in Fatmikhel area of tehsil Landi Kotal on Saturday.

Parents of the deceased infants said Nizam, son of Bajli Gul, and his cousin Sufyan, son of Inzar Gul, both aged four months and one month respectively, suffered from Pneumonia following severe cold grabbed the area. The infants were taken to agency headquarters hospital for medical aid, but could not survive, they maintained. A health official said the children were brought to the hospital in deteriorated conditions and emergency medical aid was provided to them. One child died during treatment while the other who was referred to Peshawar due to worse condition expired on the way.

Local tribesmen say temperature stayed in the minus region during the last few days while the situation was further worsened by continuous power outages in the area that multiplied miseries of the tribal people.

The health official further said with beginning of the cold weather, chest diseases were on rise in the area and dozens of tribesmen, particularly children, were brought to health centres for treatment. He suggested the tribesmen to protect their children from cold to prevent them from seasonal diseases.