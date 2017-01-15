BAHAWALNAGAR-Veteran journalist and Bahawalnagar Press Club president Gulzar Ahmed Chaudhry who died the other night, was laid to rest here on Saturday.

He was working with daily Dawn as district correspondent these days.

District Council Chairman Qalandar Hasnain Shah, MPAs - Rana Rauf and Shoukat Lalika, former federal minister Mumtaz Gillani and a large number of people belonging to all walks of life attended his funeral.

Mr Gulzar started his journalistic career in 1960 as Nawa-i-Waqt correspondent in Bahawalnagar. He also worked as district correspondent of an English daily Pakistan Times and the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). In 1970, he launched his own weekly newspaper “Khawar” which has been the most popular weekly in the district for the last 47 years.

His journalistic services spanned over a half century during which he always highlighted problems faced by residents of the district. Even during martial laws, no one could deter him from writing truth. As the president of Bahawalnagar Press Club, he gathered the journalist community at one platform and trained them how the public complaints can be conveyed to the high-ups. His contribution to journalism would be remembered for long as he was the lone voice that kept inspiring the young journalists of this backward area.