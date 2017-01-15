Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressing a gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday said the entire country was fed up of ‘Sharif rule’.

“We will rid Pakistan of Sharif kingdom soon,” said Imran. He added that his party would attempt to shape Pakistan in light of Islamic teaching and how founders of the country had wished it to be.

The PTI chairman referred to the ongoing Panama case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children a “war against corruption”. “If we win this war against corruption, our country will head to new era of prosperity.”

Imran said that Nawaz Sharif looted nation’s wealth through money laundering. He added that the premier had been caught in the Panama Papers case. “I am not going to spare corrupt looters until I am alive.”

The PTI chairman also cited a recent BBC report which disclosed offshore property under the ruling family’s ownership since 1990s. “We need to make naya Pakistan, where the poor could get their rights and basic necessities of life,” he added.