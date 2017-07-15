As many as 135 people including women have killed themselves by consuming black stone generally known as Kaala Pathar (Paraphenylene Diamine) during first three months of the ongoing year (2017) in Multan region.

Only on Saturday five people in different districts including 18-year-old Humaira of Shujaabad, Fareed 19, Rehman Colony Multan, Kashif 18, Rehman 19, Muzaffargarh and 27-year-old Saira, Vehari attempted to take their lives by consuming the black stone and were hospitalized in critical condition.

Kaala Pathar (Paraphenylene Diamine) is a cheap substance, used to dye hair and is easily available in open market.

Keeping in view the alarming situation, RPO had recommended the district administration to slap a ban on the sale of Kaala Pathar but no action has been taken yet in this regard.