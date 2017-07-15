KARACHI:- APNS President Sarmad Ali and Acting Secretary General Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani on behalf of the members and officebearers have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Adil Khurram Mirza, Executive Director of M/s The D’Hamidi Partnership (Pvt) Ltd, Karachi. His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered on Saturday (today) after Asr prayers at Ayesha Masjid, Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Defence VI, Karachi.–PR

In a statement, the APNS expressed condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to bereaved colleagues and family to bear the irreparable loss.