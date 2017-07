QUETTA: Balochistan MPA Abdul Majid Achakzai, whose speeding car killed a traffic sergeant last month, bail plea has been rejected by an Anti-Terrorism Court.

ATC had reserved its verdict on Wednesday and extended the accused's judicial remand by three days.

Traffic policeman Haji Attaulla died after Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA Achakzai had run him over while he was performing his duty near Quetta's GPO Chowk.