QUETTA - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated his support for Balochistan and said the province was his prime focus, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Balochistan is my prime focus and prosperity of people in Balochistan at par with other provinces is the main objective,” COAS said during his visit to the Quetta Garrison.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the garrison where he received a detailed briefing about the security situation in the province.

Referring to the briefing, which was given to the army chief at the Headquarters of the Southern Command, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release: “The COAS was apprised that there has been a phenomenal decrease in sectarian targeting and terrorists are now targeting law enforcement agencies and soft targets in desperation.”

General Bajwa praised the army, FC, police, intelligence and provincial administrations for improved security situation in the province. He appreciated the socio-economic achievements and voluntary surrender of anti-state elements. He said that Balochistan was his prime focus and prosperity of the people of Balochistan on a par with other provinces of the country was his objective.

Later, the army chief interacted with officers and soldiers and praised their morale and motivation. He said, “We are an army of the people of Pakistan and shall continue to perform our duties with their full support.”

On his arrival in Quetta earlier in the day, the army chief was received by Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, Commander of the Southern Command.