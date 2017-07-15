Poling started in by-elections for NA 260 in Quetta and Mustung early on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 407 polling stations were established in the constituency.

As many as 320 polling stations were declared the most sensitive, 50 sensitive while 37 polling stations were declared normal.

Out of 407 polling stations, 167 have been allocated for men, 131 for women while 108 polling stations have been established for both men and women.

A total of 993 polling booths have also been established in the constituency including 571 from men, 422 for women.

As many as 407 presiding offices, 814 assistant presiding officers have been deployed in the polling booths.

Total votes in the constituency were 4,60,202 including 2,74,367 men, 1,85,835 women voters the constituency has been fallen vacant owing to the death of former MNA Abdul Raheem Mandokhel of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

The ECP also established a control room for receiving polling day complaints.

The control room started operating at 7:30 am and is intended to remain operational till the close of polls.

Complaints could be registered on telephone no 051-9205864 in the control room.

The services of Army, FC and quick response forces were also requested for peaceful polls.

FC would be deployed inside and outside of each polling station.

District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO) have been given powers of first class magistrate under the code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act No V of 1898) until the consolidation and announcement of official results of NA-260.

The powers are applicable in respect of the offences punishable under Section 80, Section 82A, Section 83, Section 84, Section 85, Section 86 and Section 87 (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976.