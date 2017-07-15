The potable water being supplied to Karachi has been revealed to contain particles of human waste, according to the outrageous findings of a commission under Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro of the Sindh High Court.

The Sindh Water Commission voiced indignation and serious reservations over the grave contamination of water as pipelines of potable water are receiving the sewage from the sewers.

The commission report states that clean drinking water is not available across the mega city.

The commission report remarked as to what is the benefit of filtration plants that fail to provide clean water.

Deputy MD Karachi Water Board said the places have been identified where the water lines are getting sewerage.