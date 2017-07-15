ISLAMABAD - The 70-year celebrations of independence anniversary of Pakistan have started with the launch of official logo of the celebrations.

The logo was launched at an impressive ceremony held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts in Islamabad on Friday evening.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of State of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the theme of celebrations is promotion of the cultural diversity of the country. She said that the celebrations that will continue by the end of this year and will include

culture of all the provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

She said that during the celebrations Radio Pakistan, PTV and all other departments of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will arrange and broadcast special programmes depicting the culture of Pakistan.

The minister said that the achievements of the government during the last four years for eradication of terrorism will also be highlighted. She said that due to the government's efforts and the sacrifices of the security forces the terrorism incidents have been reduced by 88 per cent in the country. She said the achievements made in the energy, infrastructure, health, education and other sectors will also be highlighted.

Revealing details about the selection of the logo, the minister informed the audience that 200 artists had submitted 400 entries of logo designs and the competition was won by third year student of National University and Science and Technology Saba Zaman, who will be awarded Rs 500,000 by the government of Pakistan."

Speaking on the occasion, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Pakistan was making progress in all spheres and there is no need to be disappointed. He said that continuity of democratic system was also the vision of Quad-e-Azam. He said that future of Pakistan is bright and there is no disappointing atmosphere in the country.

The minister also said independence was achieved after arduous struggle and sacrifices of the elders. He stated that the continuity of democratic system was the vision of founder of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“The country experiences many ups and downs in last 70 years; however it remained on the track of development,” said minister.

The minister said that Gawadar is the epicenter of investment and future of Pakistan. “Our students are enrolled at the best universities of the world and the future of the country is bright,” he said.

He stated that the cultural activities underway in the country are positive gesture for the country.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said that despite a number of hurdles, the country is on the path of progress and development. He said that the 1973 constitution is a great blessing for the people of the country.