LAHORE - Former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Asma Jahangir said on Friday “Let the Supreme Court decide the fate of JIT report as it was submitted before it”, and emphasised on stopping of its media trial.

She said JIT report was not final and nor it was the decision of the Supreme Court. However, one can raise objection on Joint Investigation Team as it was simple an investigation team, she said. She expressed these views while talking to reporters at the premises of the Lahore High Court.

Asma said fresh investigation in police cases was a usual practice and a new JIT could also be formed to reinvestigate the Panama Papers case. Being sub-judice matter, media cannot conduct programmes on it, she said. The lawyers know better how to handle it, she added.