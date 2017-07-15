According to Radio Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has finalized arrangements for establishment of a special force for protection of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Official sources told Radio Pakistan Peshawar correspondent that recruitment of personnel for the force will be started next month.

The force will comprise three thousand and eight hundred personnel.

Over one billion rupees have been allocated for this purpose.

The force will provide security to CPEC-related projects, engineers and technicians working on these projects.