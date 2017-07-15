ISLAMABAD:- PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that it is shameful to see that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is refusing to resign despite proofs against him of money laundering, tax evasion, assets concealment plus perjury & forgery. In a tweet, he said Nawaz is willing to betray nation and malign his late father and children just to remain in power despite all loss of moral & legitimate authority. He questioned that how can nation's taxpayers trust Nawaz, Dar & their appointees like Hijazi and Saeed Ahmed who are all guilty of criminal financial wrongdoings.–Online