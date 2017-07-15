Posters in support of Turkish democracy have erupted in Lahore, with pictures of failed coup in Turkey last year.

The banners have been put up by MUSIAD (Independent Industrialists’ and Businessmen’s Association).

MÜSİAD is a “businessman association” Pakistan branch has come forward with these banners in Lahore. It was established in Istanbul in 1990, since then it has encouraged the expansion of the Turkish businessmen abroad.

On 15 July 2016, Turkish military tried taking over but the people reacted strongly and failed the coup attempt. Nearly 250 people were killed while 2000 were injured.

These posters were put up in Turkey too, to remind the power of people and democracy but in Pakistan it started an interesting debate on social media regarding what the message was behind these banners.

Someone pointed out that was Ahsan Iqbal’s recent statement a hint who was behind the campaign.

HINT: who displayed the posters in Lahore in support of democracy??@dawn_comhttps://t.co/qKiifiG1Ec — homosapien (@taniraza) July 15, 2017

RT NazBalochPTI: Nobody but Nawaz himself is the biggest threat to democracy! The posters in Lahore are failed gim… pic.twitter.com/6ItrNh00sw — PTI Trends (@PTI_Trends) July 15, 2017

Sharifs' gimmicks in Lahore! Turkish ppl stood up against army coup, Pakistani ppl will stand up against corruption to strengthen democracy. pic.twitter.com/GSVG3qjQPg — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) July 14, 2017

"Turkey stands for democracy" in Lahore and that too after an year.

This is phunny now. Seriously phunny ;) pic.twitter.com/W1SPprsrjt — Ajmal Jami (@ajmaljami) July 14, 2017