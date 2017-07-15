ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that the party doesn’t see any conspiracy against the government, adding that Nawaz Sharif claims of being victimised whenever he is in trouble.

Addressing a press conference here, Kaira, implored the prime minister to disclose before the country as to who is conspiring against the government, after a slew of accusations were made by federal ministers that a conspiracy is being hatched against them and democracy in the past few days.

Kaira said that if any schemes against democracy are being made then PPP should be apprised of it.

“We have asked several times who is carrying out conspiracies against you, if there is any conspiracy against democracy tell us and we will save democracy but the prime minister isn’t telling us anything,” he added.

Kaira further said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz doesn’t need to worry about the democratic process being halted.

"We are here for saving democracy. We and the people of Pakistan are the guardians of democracy," he assured.

Kaira said that Nawaz Sharif should stop looking outward (for conspirators) and should instead pay attention to his inner circles.