Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat has said Pakistan is fully aware of the designs of hostile agencies, especially RAW against the country, reported Radio Pakistan.

Addressing the passing out parade of cadets at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday, he said the Indian intelligence is operating from Afghanistan to stoke unrest and instability in the country and sabotage the multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee said we are committed to tackle these threats through synergetic efforts. He categorically stated that the country is capable to beat back the enemies' designs.

General Zubair said Pakistan is vital to regional solutions. Attempts to coerce and isolate it have failed in the past and will also meet the same fate in future, he added.

He said Pakistan seeks peaceful coexistence with all its neighbors. The CJCSC said peace and stability in Afghanistan is fundamental to peace in Pakistan.

About anti-terror operations, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee said Pakistan is determined to wipe out the curse of terrorism.

Referring to the role of Pakistan Navy, General Zubair said the nation is proud of its sea defenders, who have played pivotal role in the defense of the country, anti-terror and anti-piracy operations.

He pointed out that modern navy is important to address the challenges of maritime security, which has assumed added significance due to the CPEC. He said the government is cognizant of the requirements of Pakistan Navy and providing it the resources to meet its current and future needs.