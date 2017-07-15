ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Finance on Friday to review matters related to financial requirements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi briefed the finance minister on the financial aspects of the PAF's ongoing and future projects. He also apprised the minister of the implementation schedule of these projects. Dar said that the government attached high priority and consideration to provision of resources to the armed forces including the PAF to fulfil their obligations towards defence and security of the country and the nation.

The finance minister praised the PAF’s instrumental role in the ongoing operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad.

He said the operations had made significant gains and the government and the whole nation fully supported the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Dar said that the improved security situation in the country had attracted a number of international companies and investors to explore business opportunities in Pakistan, which augurs well for economic well being of the country.

The secretary finance and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and the PAF participated in the meeting.