Four children were washed away in Swat River when a dolly lift broke down and fell into the river here on Saturday.

According to reports, the children were returning from a community school to their home. Due to poor condition of the dolly lift, it broke down and the students fell into Swat River and washed away.

Local people on self help basis rescued a boy alive, and two dead bodies were recovered. The search for the 4th child was continuing.