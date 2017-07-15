ISLAMABAD - Security forces on Friday killed two suicide bombers and repulsed terrorists attack on a border post in Khyber Agency.

A statement issued by the ISPR said that terrorists, including two suicide bombers from across the border attempted fire raid and target Misthara post, 2km North West of Jarobi on Pak-Afghanistan Border. In retaliation both suicide bombers were killed while two soldiers got injured in exchange of fire with terrorists, it added.

It said that the two suspected persons tried to approach Misthara Khyber Rifles (102 wing) base camp. The troops on duty posted on the main entrance warned them and asked for their identification.

Instead of responding, it said the suicide bombers opened fire at the security personnel and they also opened fire in retaliation killing the two bombers.

Two security personnel injured in the incident were later shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Peshawar for medical aid.

The security forces rushed to the site cordoned off the whole area and launched a massive search operation.

Elsewhere, in a joint IBO by Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with police and intelligence agencies in DG Khan busted two gangs of terrorists’ facilitator including women operatives.

According to ISPR, huge quantity of illegal/automatic weapons, ammunition and LEAs uniforms were recovered from these gangs. It said the weapons and ammo were being transported for terrorist activities in major cities of Punjab and Sindh.

Three terrorists

killed in Quetta

Staff Reporter adds: Three suspected terrorists were killed in exchange of firing with policemen in Quetta’s Esa Nigri area when they attacked a police mobile.

According to police, the police mobile was attacked by militants, however, the policemen quickly responded and shot dead all three of the attackers in cross-firing. The police said two of the three attackers identified as Irfanullah Qaisarani and Abdul Manan who were residents of Samungli Road and Killi Khezai. The bodies were handed over to the heirs.

Meanwhile, FIR of martyred SP Quaidabad Mubarak Shah and four policemen was registered in Brewry Police Station. Various sections of murder and terrorism were included in the case.