MULTAN-In a major crackdown on professional beggars, the Multan police have rounded up 566 beggars from four cities of Multan range, disclosed Sultan Azam Taimoori, Regional Police Officer (RPO).

Chairing a meeting on Wednesday, the RPO further revealed that cases were registered against 422 beggars while 566 were sent to the jail. He said that 155 beggars were booked in Multan and 296 were arrested, 53 were booked in Vehari and as many rounded up, 190 booked in Khanewal and 193 arrested as well as 24 booked in Lodhran and as many arrested. He further revealed that 606 children under the age of 15 and some women had also been rounded up and handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.

He said that the motive behind launching this crackdown was to discourage the professional beggars and let them quit this profession. He said that the police officers were issued direction to further step up operation against professional beggars. He said that begging was a disgraceful profession and all out efforts would be made to eliminate this social evil.

He said that a surge was seen in the number of professional beggars during the month of Ramadan and therefore the operation was also stepped up.