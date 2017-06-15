FAISALABAD-The District Development Committee has approved 79 uplift schemes costing Rs194.767 million for providing basic amenities for the masses in various social sectors.

The approval of these schemes was given in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. The meeting was attended by the officers of different national development departments. Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Saeed gave the details and the technical aspects of the development schemes.

The 75 schemes of constructions of roads and soling of streets/drains would be completed under the Prime Minister’s National Development Programme in different localities at a cost of Rs162.333 million while two schemes of rehabilitation and reconstruction of school buildings would be completed at a cost of Rs11.438 million under Provincial Annual Development Programme.

Two road projects and soling of streets/drains under CM Special Development Package have been revised and would be constructed at a cost of Rs21 million.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani directed that the development schemes proposed by the parliamentarians under Prime Minister’s National Development Programme be implemented swiftly for completing these schemes by end of June of current financial year for providing the benefits of the development schemes to the masses without delay.

He stressed upon the implementation of development schemes as per the specifications and urged upon transparent use of funds and ensuring good quality construction work. He said that strict monitoring of the construction work would be carried out and action would be taken on poor work and delay.