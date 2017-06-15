MULTAN-Stringent security arrangements will be made on the occasion of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) to maintain sectarian-harmony and law and order in the district.

Chairing a meeting of district peace committee here, Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha said that clerics and leaders from all schools of thought would be with the district administration, adding that screening of the routes of all mourning processions as well as Imambargahs had been done. He said that the concerned departments have been issued directives to fix streetlights. He said that police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and all other departments would accompany mourning processions.

He disclosed that the security would be put on red alert on the martyrdom day and additional troops would be deployed to keep the route clear. He disclosed that the police have also released a foolproof security plan.

Mayor Naveedul Haq disclosed that the Municipal Corporation staff would start operation against encroachments by tonight while the broken roads on the routes would be repaired. Chairman district council Dewan Abbas Bokhari was also present on the occasion.

Police Khidmat Centre

The district police have set up a Khidmat Centre at Qila Qasim Bagh to offer seven different facilities under one roof.

The one window operation will offer Character Certificate, found and loss report, FIR copy, learner license, tenant registration and vehicle registration facilities to the citizens.

“It’s another step towards changing the thana culture. This centre will serve the masses in true sense,” said the CPO Ahsan Younus while briefing the journalists on the new facility. Khidmat Centre is the only of its kind in entire province and it has been established at the spot proposed for a new CPO office.

The CPO told journalists that the district police set up the centre on self help basis with its own funds. Giving details of the functioning of the centre, he said that the citizens coming to the centre would first get a token out of machine installed at the centre and then wait for their turn. He added that the vehicle verification process had been made further transparent and now a picture of chasis number would also be made besides documents. He told the journalists that any resident of Multan living in the precincts of any police station would be able to report loss of his documents at the centre while the character certificate would be sent to the residence of the citizen by courier. “No one will have to visit the centre twice. Similarly, the centre will not ask you to bring any photocopy of any document,” he added.

Admin, police okay security for Youm-e-Ali

KASUR/HAFIZABAD-At least 1,000 policemen will be deployed to ensure foolproof security on Youm-e-Ali (RA) to be observed on 21st of Ramazan, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said.

Talking to media here, he said the police are conducting search operations in different hotels, bus stands and railway station to nick suspects. He said the police will guard the processions, taken out from 18th to 23rd Ramazan across the district in connection with Youm-e-Ali (RA). The DPO said all available resources will be utilised for the purpose and negligence on the part of officials will not be tolerated.

In Hafizabad, the district administration and police have made foolproof security arrangements to maintain peace in the district on occasion of Youm-i-Ali (RA) to be observed on 21st Ramazan.

Addressing scholars belonging to different schools of thoughts, Acting DC AD Warraich and DPO Dr Ghias Gul appreciated efforts and role of the Ulema in maintaining interfaith-harmony and called upon them to keep vigilant eye on the suspicious character to maintain traditional peace in the district.