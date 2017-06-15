QUETTA: Balochistan budget for the next fiscal year with a total outlay of over 325 billion rupees was presented on Thursday.

Presenting the budget in the provincial assembly in Quetta Thursday, Adviser to Chief Minister on Financial Affairs Sardar Aslam Bezanjo said over 86 billion rupees have been allocated for developmental expenditures, 50 billion for the education sector, 21 billion for health sector, over 31 billion for law and order and eight billion rupees will be spent on agriculture sector.

He told energy sector has also been given a considerable significance in the budget and over two billion rupees have been kept in the budget for conversion of water supply schemes into solar energy system.

The adviser added nearly 8000 new vacancies will be created for the jobless educated youth in the province. He said a special Balochistan Education Enabler Programme will be launched and 200 million rupees have been allocated for the purpose.

He said seven billion rupees have been allocated in the budget for over three hundred schemes in communication sector.

He also announced 10% increase in the salaries and pension of the employees of all provincial departments on the pattern of federal government.

The provincial government had to reschedule the unveiling of annual budget three times in a year. The budget was due to be presented on June 9 but was postponed.