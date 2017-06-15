According to Radio Pakistan, China has reiterated its support to Pakistan's efforts to fight against terrorist forces and safeguard national security and stability.

In a statement in Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lu Kang acknowledged Pakistan's positive efforts for security of Chinese nationals and institutions in the country.

To a question about reports of Chinese nationals allegedly engaging in illegal preaching activities in Pakistan, he said China will work with Pakistani government to carry out investigation into the matter in accordance with law.