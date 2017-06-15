ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa Wednesday said mainstreaming of FATA is essential for enduring peace in the region.

He said that Pakistan’s main focus now is to transform its operational achievements in FATA into enduring peace and stability for which early mainstreaming of the tribal region through reforms is essential. He said that Pak Army fully supports all the efforts towards achieving the goal.

According to ISPR, Chief of Army Staff made this statement during his visit to Peshawar Corps Headquarters where he was given a comprehensive briefing on situation along the Pak-Afghan border, continuing and future operations, progress on development works and return of TDPs.

The COAS appreciated improved security situation and measures for better border management including fencing. He expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of the formations, and asked them to stay vigilant against all types of threats.

Regarding the country’s relations with Afghanistan, he said: “We consider Afghanistan as a brotherly neighbour and terrorists are our common enemy. The threat thus requires a trust-based coordinated response rather than blame game or unwarranted skirmishes.”

The army chief said that unilateral actions like drone strikes are counterproductive and against spirit of ongoing cooperation and intelligence-sharing being diligently undertaken by Pakistan.

He said Pakistan Army is capable of taking effective measures if actionable intelligence is shared.

General Bajwa said that our brave tribal brothers, through their support, cooperation and resolve, have enabled its security forces to succeed during the operations and now it is time for them to live a fearless and quality social life as citizens of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Army shall continue its efforts to consolidate gains achieved so far and stated that army stands with all other institutions to get Pakistan rid of menaces retarding its progress and prosperity. Earlier, on his arrival at Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Peshawar Lt General Nazir Ahmad Butt.





OUR STAFF REPORTER