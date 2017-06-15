ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday restored election symbol ‘Bat’ of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and issued permission letter in this regard.

The development comes after PTI submitted its intra-party election results to the Election Commission.

The ECP has seized the election symbol of the party because of non-intra-party elections as per the law.

Meanwhile, the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has arranged one hundred biometric verification machines specially designed for use in the elections.

All the digital data of election lists will be fed into these machines which will increase transparency of scrutiny of voters. The pilot testing of these machines will be conducted in collaboration with National Database and Registration Authority during the by-elections in the country.