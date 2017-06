The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an official of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and his cohort over charges of swindling of millions of rupees.

Spokesman of FIA said that over complaints of misappropriations, the investigation agency arrested an official of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Clifton Branch along his cohort.

The detainees were allegedly involved in misappropriation of 12 million rupees.

They are being interrogated by the investigation agency under the said charges.