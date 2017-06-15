LAHORE: Security forces have arrested two persons on charge they uploaded hate content on social media, a Federal Investigation Agency official said Thursday.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity said FIA’s cyber crime wing arrested two sons of a Pakistan People’s Party activist on charges they posted defamatory material against political rivals on social media.

The two men were identified as Ahsan and Haseeb while their father, Zahid Bashir, heads PPP’s Sialkot wing, added the official.