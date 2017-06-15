KASUR-Kasur Garden has been closed for the last 15 days since the staff went on strike against non-payment of salaries for last five months.

The staffers told The Nation that they have become unable to support their families due to worst financial circumstances. They claimed that they have submitted several complaints to the officials concerned regarding non-payment of salaries but their complaints seem to have been fallen on deaf ears. “We have also staged protests in front of offices of the Deputy Commissioner and other officials but nothing tangible could be done to resolve the issue,” they regretted. “Eidul Fitr is drawing near and we are unable to buy new clothes of our children,” they lamented.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the matter and resolve their problem.

FRUIT, VEGETABLE MARKET VISITED

Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan and DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi inspected sale process and quality of foodstuffs during a visit to fruit and vegetable market here the other day.

Both the DC and DPO inquired about rates of various fruit and vegetables and ordered the officials concerned to ensure effective monitoring of the auction and sale process in the market. They warned that profiteers do not deserve leniency and will be dealt with sternly.

The A-Division police SHO and office-bearers of Market Committee accompanied them.