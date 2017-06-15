A solemn ceremony of raising national flags of Pakistan and India, the newly admitted SCO states, was held at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation headquarters in Beijing on Thursday.

Welcoming the guests, SCO Secretary General Rashid Alimov said that on June 9, in Astana, Kazakhstan, the leaders of founding states of SCO made a historic decision to accept Pakistan and India as full- fledged members of the SCO, and from today, eight members will be united by the “Shanghai Spirit”.

The national flag of Pakistan was raised to the tune of national anthem followed by address of Ambassador of Pakistan, Masood Khalid.

He termed June 9 as a historic day, symbolising the start of a new journey for Pakistan and pledging to work for a shared vision of common development.

Earlier, the national flag of India was also raised, followed by address of the ambassador of India.