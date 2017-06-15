BAHAWALPUR- A gangster in police custody was shot dead allegedly by ‘accomplices’ during a shootout with police here on Wednesday. Hasilpur Saddr police drove the suspect, Mumtaz of Mauza Choodia, for the recovery of arms. Near Chak 193/M, his accomplices riding two motorcycles opened fire on the police party to get Mumtaz released from police custody. The police fired back in retaliation. During the crossfire, Mumtaz was shot dead by firing of his accomplices. They fled away the scene under the cover of darkness. Police registered a case against the fleeing accused and formed teams for their arrest. Police shifted the dead body to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.

The dead dacoit was wanted in different cases of heinous crime like robbery, murder and robbery-cum-murder, police said.