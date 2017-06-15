SIALKOT-Two young girls were raped in separate incidents while either of the two was filmed during gang rape by the perpetrators who later uploaded the crime videos on the social media.

The girl was forcibly raped by two accused in village Meeraan Pindi, Sambrial tehsil. She went to a local shrine for prayer, when two accused Shahid Raza and Atif forcibly took her to a nearby Dera and gang-raped her at gunpoint and fled away by leaving her in critical condition. The accused also made her several nude videos and uploaded on the social media. The victim was admitted to Sambrial THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition. Airport police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, local industrial worker young daughter was forcibly raped at her house by her neighbour Saudagar Butt in village Aadam Draaz-Motra. Accused fled away.

TWO DEAD IN MISHAPS: Local labourer Inderyas Maseeh’s young daughter Sumaira (22) was killed while three other persons of this family injured seriously when the old wooden roof of their room collapsed in Pakka Garha locality of Sialkot city.

The family was asleep in the room when the old wooden roof caved in killing Sumera Maseeh on the spot and injuring seriously Saira Maseeh (20), Nouman Maseeh (6) and Razia Maseeh (52). The neighbours pulled out the body and the injured from the rubble and shifted to the local hospital, where the condition of Razia Bibi and her daughter Saira was stated to be critical.

Likewise, Laboure Nawaz was crushed to death by an overloaded tractor-trolley after he fell down from it near Oora Chowk in outskirts of Sialkot Cantt. Rescue 1122 officials sent the dead body to his native city Bahawalnagar for burial.

TRAFFIC RULES’ VIOLATION

The traffic rules’ violation remained on its peak in Sialkot district during the last month. DSP (Traffic) Malik Naveed told the newsmen that 15,505 vehicles were challaned and Rs5.6 million were fined for traffic rules violations during May 2017 in Sialkot district. He added that 1712 vehicles were impounded while 66 cases were registered against the accused drivers of the public transport vehicles for reckless driving as well in Sialkot district. He added that the traffic police arranged awareness programmes on local TV channels and radio besides arranging three seminars, one traffic week and three traffic days in Sialkot district during the last month.

In-charge Traffic Education Wing Sialkot Anees Anjum Cheema said that special lectures about traffic rules’ implementation were given to 130 drivers and 163 students.

Teenager gang raped in her house

HAFIZABAD-Three youth allegedly gang raped a minor girl in her own house here in village Wachoki Khurd here on Wednesday. The Kassoki Police have registered a case against the accused under section 376 PPC but failed to arrest any of the accused.

According to the FIR, 13-year-old daughter of Ali Raza, resident of Wachoki Khurd was alone in her house. In the meanwhile, three fiendish youth identified as Mohsin Ali, Muazzam Ali and another barged into the house by scaling the boundary wall and allegedly gang raped the girl. The police have launched further investigation.