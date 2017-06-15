LondoN - The federal government has expressed its concern over the activities of proscribed outfit, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), in Sindh, reported BBC on Wednesday.

National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta), through a letter, has informed the Sindh home department about its concerns.

The National Counter-Terrorism Authority says that Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat is continuing its activities in interior Sindh under the manifesto, platform and leadership of Sunni Raabta Committee.

The Nacta has also pointed out the operational leadership of the banned outfit. It has been said in the letter that ASWJ’s provincial president, Maulana Manzoor Solangi, is leading the proscribed outfit in Qambar Shahdadkot, whereas Hafiz Muhammad Riaz Memon, Ashraf Memon and Ilyas Farooqi are working in district Sajawal as organisers.

Maulana Ahmad Solangi belongs to Balochistan. He shifted to Qambar Shahdadkot about 20 years ago. He is also administrator of some seminaries in Qambar Shahdadkot. One of these has been constructed on the land of a government building. Similarly, another seminary has been constructed on a graveyard. Sindhi and Baloch students are getting education there. In Sajawal, Hafiz Muhammad Riaz Memon, Ashraf Memon and Ilyas Farooqi are active in local politics.

National Action Plan (NAP) was formed to curb militancy in the country after the attack on Army Public School in Peshawar. The provincial government has been informed that Sunni Rabita Committee’s activities are a violation of NAP. As per Section 7 of the NAP, proscribed outfits are not allowed to continue their activities under other names.

Defence analyst Dr Aysha Siddiqua said that former ISI chief Gen Rizwan Akhtar believed in bringing these people into the national mainstream and politics.

“In this process the government should have full control, which it does not have right now. Because when you will bring them into politics they will have more impact on the society. This is the Army’s plan, which can raise several questions and needs to be analysed,” she maintained.

ASWJ is active to take part in next polls. Maulana Ludhianvi says that they have at least seven to eight thousand votes in each constituency of the country. “There is no restriction on us to contest elections because the Constitution of Pakistan allows us. And, with the help of Constitution, we will participate in the 2018 elections with full preparations and will choose any new organisational name.”

Maulana Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi, who won PP-78 constituency of Jhang, joined Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) which Dr Aysha Siddiqua declared as the ‘mother’ organisation of Sipah-e-Sahaba.

