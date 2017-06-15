OKARA-Hundreds of employees of the Livestock Department and other departments observed complete strike and held a rally from the District Livestock Office to the Okara Press Club for regularization of the contractual staff.

The hundreds of employees across wearing arm bandages took out the protest rally and chanted slogans demanding regularisation of the contractual employees of the Supports Services Livestock Farmers (SSLF) and their service structure at the earliest. It was also demanded that the risk allowance already sanctioned in 2015 be given to the employees.

The workers’ leaders delivered speeches in front of OPC and later dispersed peace fully. The hundreds of employees of the civil veterinary dispensary (CVD) of the each union council also participated in the rally and observed strike.