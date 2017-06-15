SADIQABAD-): The government has got the development projects worth billions of rupees completed launched to improve living standards of the public and provide them with basic necessities of life at their doorsteps.

PML-N UC chairman Mian Farhad Ali told The Nation that a water supply scheme worth Rs760 million will be completed in the ongoing month. He claimed the project will fulfil water needs of the area. He said that NA Standing Committee on Water and Power chairman Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari and District Council chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari are making all-out efforts for uplift of the area. He said the PML-N government believes in serving the masses and no one can deter it from the mission.

On the other hand, PML-N tehsil president Abdul Razzaq said the Provincial Minister Ch Muhammad Shafique has got developmental projects worth billions of rupees completed in PP-296 constituency. He claimed the government has been working hard to minimize the public woes by providing them every possible facility.

He pointed out that those who disappointed the public with their bad performance will be swept from the political scenario in the next general elections.

10 profiteers held in raids

MUZAFFARGARH- Ten profiteers were rounded up during a crackdown by the teshsil administration teams on Monday and cases were registered against them.

The raids were conducted to arrest the shopkeepers involved in selling daily use items at higher rates. Similarly, Saifullah Bhatti paid a visit to Khangarh, Qureshi, Basara, Shahjamal, Muzaffargarh City and found 10 shopkeepers involved in profiteering. He ordered the arrest of one shopkeeper while imposed Rs60,000 fine on the 10 other shopkeepers. The assistant commissioner said that the district government in a meeting had ordered them and the special price magistrates to launch a crackdown against the profiteers and take stern action against them for fleecing consumers during Ramazan.

“We have started crackdown in various parts of the city after receiving complaints from consumers against profiteering in their areas,” he said. He said they have also formed special teams, which would conduct surprise visits day and night to arrest the profiteers.