GUJRANWALA:- A trader Naveed Ahmad who was kidnapped by five persons including three former policemen from Shaheenabad area on Monday was recovered from Lahore on Wednesday. The trader was taken to Beghum Kot area of Lahore by the kidnappers. The abductors severely tortured Naveed and demanded Rs500,000 from his family as ransom. On getting information, the Dhaley Police launched a search to arrest the kidnappers and with the help of telephone numbers used by the kidnappers, traced and arrested four accused including a former police sub-inspector and recovered the trader.