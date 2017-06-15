PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday approved budget for fiscal year 2017-18 with a total outlay of Rs603 billion.

The assembly met with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman were also present at the sitting. The House approved a total of 59 grants for demands as well.

The House passed the total budget of Rs603 billion allocating Rs327 billion for expenditures and Rs208 billion for Annual Development Plan (ADP) for the year 2017-18. The cut motions mainly moved by opposition lawmakers were withdrawn after getting replies from government benches.

Minister for Public Health Engineering Shah Farman thanked the opposition parties for extending support to pass the annual budget of the province. The government while taking back the proposed taxes which was to be imposed on tailors in the province, also passed the finance bill for the year 2017-18. On Thursday, the supplementary budget for the year 2017-18 would be presented for general discussion. Later, the chair adjourned the sitting till 2pm on Thursday.