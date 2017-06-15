The man who has been roaming around in the streets of Karimabad area, Karachi with a lion cub was held by police on Wednesday night.

Police arrested Malik Saqlain, the lion's owner, from FB area and also took the lion into custody, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Muqadas Haider said.

He was detained after Sindh Interior Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal took notice of the issue when the video made the rounds on social media.

Police registered a case against the suspect over negligence and spreading fear and panic.

Saqlain will be produced before a court for remand.