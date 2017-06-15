KASUR- Police released a man who allegedly swindled British-based Pakistani “One Pound Fish” singer Shahid Nazir out of Rs4 million here the other day.

According to Shahid Nazir, Chunian Sugar Mills shareholder Sheikh Nishat swindled him out of Rs40 million. He said that he got a case registered against him with Pattoki Saddr police after one-and-half-year long struggle. Police arrested the suspect but later released him at the behest of influential persons of the area, he alleged. He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the incident and provide him justice. A police spokesman said the suspect dodged the police at Iftar time and fled away. He said a special team has been formed for his arrest. The SHO concerned has also been put behind bars for negligence, he added.

BOY DROWNED

A 12-year-old boy of Gandhian Autar drowned while bathing his buffaloes at the bank of a canal here the other day.

According to police, the boy slipped off and fell into the canal. He could not resist the fast moving water of the canal and drowned. His body was fished out and was handed over to the family. Police are investigating.