Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari demanded ‘action’ from the Chief of Staff in place of just ‘words’ after recent US Drone strike in Hangu.

In series of tweets, Mazari criticizes the Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa for calling drone strike merely ‘counterproductive’.

She stated that Pakistan expects the military to defend country’s territory against every kind of attacks and intrusions including US drone strikes.

“Action, not words, needed!” she wrote.

Mazari also criticised COAS for reacting rather late on the drone strike stating that he commented the strike after three days of silence.

Mazari added that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is a political figure and he can only condemn it but COAS has to do more than just condemning the strike.

On June 13, Two militants including an alleged commander of Haqqani network were killed when a US drone hit their hideout at Speen Tal area of Orakzai Agency in early hours.

According to details, it was at Sehri time when the US drone fired missiles at a suspected militants’ compound, as a result of which, a commander of Haqqani network identified as Abu Bakar along with his companion were killed in the strike.

Sources said that at least two missiles were fired by the US drone due to which the compound, which was situated on the boundary between Hangu District and Orakzai Agency, was completely demolished.

After the incident, the US drones continued hovering for some time in the areas of Speen Tal and at Tal Tehsil of Hangu District.

Speen Tal also borders North Waziristan and Kurram agencies.