LAHORE - Opposition’s boycott following remarks of a treasury legislator against PTI and its female workers led to premature adjournment of the Punjab Assembly proceedings on Wednesday.

Demanding apology from treasury legislator Rana Jamil, Opposition staged a walkout after pointing quorum. Though treasury managed to complete quorum after ringing bells for five minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday at 2pm as none of the opposition legislator was there to take part in debate on supplementary budget.

The session started one hour and 45 minutes beyond the schedule with Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani in the chair.

Taking part in debate, treasury legislator Rana Jamil said that the political party that introduced dances of women at public gathering was criticising ‘pro-people’ budget. He said that the government had carried out record development in the province.

On a point of order, Opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that use of such language for female political workers was unacceptable. He said that criticism was right of everyone but women were respectable as mothers and sisters. He threatened that opposition would not allow continuing proceedings until treasury legislator tenders apology on floor of the house.

Earlier, Nabila Hakim Ali said that it was not supplementary but a TA/DA budget. She said that ministers and bureaucrats were beneficiaries of this budget. She said that supplementary budget to the tune of Rs1.68 billion was unacceptable. Such huge allocation, she maintained, could be made to meet any calamity. Nausheen Hamid said that more than 90 per cent of the population had no access to clean drinking water but government was purchasing luxury vehicles for blue eyed.

Sheneela Ruth said that such huge allocation was a plan to purchase bureaucracy for winning polls. Taimor Masood said that vehicles worth Rs22.5 million have been purchased for ministers, parliamentary secretaries and bureaucrats. He accused the government of releasing Rs30 million for staff of chief minister without prior approval. Waheed Gull, Haseena Begum and Ali Asghar Manda also took part in the discussion.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 2pm. Finance Minister Ayesha Ghous Pasha has arranged an Iftar for legislators to keep the house in quorum on Thursday for approval of supplementary budget.





IQTIDAR GILANI