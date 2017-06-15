Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria on Thursday said that Pakistan’s relations with Russia are on a positive trajectory and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be warmly welcomed in Pakistan once he takes a decision in this regard.



“Pakistan also welcomes the mediation offered by him to resolve Paki-India tension,” the spokesman said during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad.

He described grant of permanent membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to Pakistan as “a milestone and significant achievement in the foreign policy.”

Regarding the sideline meeting of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO summit, the spokesperson said, “An immense potential exists in the field of education, culture, trade, and defense for further boosting the bilateral relations between the two countries.”

To a question, Zakaria said, “Growing activities of terrorist organizations are a matter of concerns not only for Pakistan, but for the entire world. The world should join hands to cope with this challenge.”



He said, “Indian agencies in collaboration of terrorist organizations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Abhinav Bharat have staged terrorist attacks and blamed them on others to use as an excuse to justify use of brute force against innocent people in occupied Kashmir.”

“Showing complete disrespect to the Holy month of Ramazan, Indian forces martyred more than 25 Kashmiris and injured over 200 using pellet guns,” he said adding that Jamia Masjid was locked down and Kashmiris were not allowed to offer Juma Prayers.

Zakaria said, “One of the worst sufferers of the Indian brutalities are the Kashmiri children. They have not only suffered direct injuries with bullets and pellet guns but have also been witness to all the gory incidents that have occurred in Kashmir. Hundreds of children have been blinded, completely or partially, during this past year alone.”

He said, “Pakistan’s offer to get their eyes treated in any country in Europe still holds. Pakistan has broached this issue with UN HR officials in Geneva. Pakistan has also effectively taken up violations of Kashmiris' rights and Indian atrocities at the ongoing 35th session of Human Rights Council in Geneva.”

Zakaria said, “As we speak today, Indian occupation forces may be brutally beating up Kashmiris for celebrating Pakistan cricket team’s win in semi-final as they did when Pakistan won on 12 June at Cardiff. The occupation forces broke into shops and looted goods to punish Kashmiris for celebrating Pakistan’s victory.”

He reiterated that, “People and Government of Pakistan will continue to extend their unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to them in their struggle.”

The FO regretted Indian authorities for not permitting Sikh pilgrims having valid visas to travel to Pakistan for Jor Mela.

To another question, he said, “Pakistan believes that Afghan-owned and Afghan-led political settlement is imperative for restoring long-lasting peace in the war-torn country. Pakistan is keen to see durable and lasting peace in Afghanistan.”

While rejecting the military solution to Afghan conflict, he said, “The country has been in war like situation for the last 40 years,” adding that “Pakistan has suffered tremendously due to the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.”

“Pakistan would benefit more from peaceful Afghanistan than any other country however, the blame game of Afghanistan would not serve any purpose,” he said.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said, “The longstanding conflicts in Afghanistan have given space to non-state actors. The growing presence of Daesh terrorist group was an issue of grave concern for many regional countries, which is also a major threat to the Afghan peace process.”

He underscored that, “China and Pakistan are making concerted efforts for restoring peace in Afghanistan. Once peace returns to Afghanistan, the displaced Afghani people will go back to their home-country for living there in a peaceful environment. However, the internal weaknesses of Afghanistan should not be blamed on others.”