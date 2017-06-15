Cardiff - England’s four decades of pain at major 50-over tournaments will continue for at least another two years after an enigmatic Pakistan side sensationally dumped them out of the ICC Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

Pakistan were given next-to-no chance of knocking off the tournament favourites in their semi-final in Cardiff but another superb bowling performance steered them to a crushing eight-wicket win and their first final at a major ODI event since the 1999 World Cup.

LBW fortunes favour England early in semi-final

Ten days after they were humiliated by India in Birmingham, Pakistan now face the prospect of taking on their fierce rivals again in the tournament decider at The Oval on Sunday. India will play Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

As he’d done in victories over South Africa and Sri Lanka in the group stage, paceman Hasan Ali (3-36 from 10 overs) led the way as Pakistan dismissed England’s all-conquering batting line-up for just 211 on a worn surface at Sophia Gardens.

Left-armers Junaid Khan and Rumman Raees, the latter in his ODI debut, also picked up two wickets each as none of England’s batsmen finished their innings with a strike-rate of more than 100.

