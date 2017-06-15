ISLAMABAD (PR): Spokesperson for Directorate of Immigration and Passport has clarified a news item carried by The Nation titled “Passport Express Service gets lethargic response” on June 12, 2017.

The spokesperson made it clear that Passport Express Service was purely an optional service for the applicants who did not wish to visit passport offices for collection of their passports and preferred their delivery at home. He said this service was introduced in Pakistan in November 2015, initially from Rawalpindi and Islamabad and, later expanded throughout the country in phases. He said on an average almost 2,600 passports were being delivered to applicants at home every month and to date 52,946 passports had been delivered throughout Pakistan through this service.

Giving details of the cost of the service, the spokesperson said TCS was awarded the contract for this service after open tendering, under which they charge Rs 200 for delivery in Islamabad and Rs 250 for delivery anywhere else in Pakistan. He said applicants could pay TCS home delivery service charges and get a receipt at TCS kiosks established in passport offices or at National Bank branches where passport fee is being collected.