Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reached Judicial Academy in Islamabad to appear before Joint Investigation Team.

The premier reached the academy with two protocol cars.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is accompanying him inside the academy. Furthermore Hamza Shahbaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Captain Safdar and Asif Kirmani are also with him.

Before, leaving for the Judicial Academy, Prime Minister called a meeting in which Ishaq Dar, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were present.

Prime Minister leaves PM House for Judicial Academy. His comrades see him off. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) June 15, 2017





The workers and leadership of PML-N was stopped by the police and did not allow them to come near to Judicial Academy.

He is the first sitting prime minister to appear before any investigating agency of the country.

In the past, prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had been summoned for presenting their stances, but both of them were called by a judicial forum (Supreme Court) and not by any investigation body.

Even Raja, who was a respondent in a corruption case involving rental power projects, never personally appeared before NAB investigators while in office.

Law enforcement agencies have taken stringent security measures for PM Sharif’s appearance before the JIT. As many as 2,500 security personnel of Rangers, police, Frontier Constabulary (FC), traffic police and special branch will be deployed for providing him security cover.

The JIT had issued summons to Premier Nawaz on June 8, asking him to appear at the Federal Judicial Academy on June 15 and bring along relevant record of Panama Papers case.

The probe team, headed by FIA Additional DG Wajid Zia, will quiz the prime minister over corruption and money laundering allegations against his family.

Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaft (PTI) has called this as historic moment as a sitting Prime Minister is being held accountable in corruption case.

History in the making. A sitting PM finally being held accountable. This wouldn't have been possible without public's quest for Insaf. — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 15, 2017

PTI leader Asad Umar raised question about delay in justice by institutions under Prime Minister.

Will JIT be asking the PM why all relevant institutions under his control are obstructing and delaying the investigation? — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 15, 2017




